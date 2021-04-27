हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Watch how ‘mastermind’ MS Dhoni plotted RCB’s Glenn Maxwell & AB de Villiers dismissal

Dhoni came to the fore again and asked Jadeja to just bowl without the fear of getting hit. In a video shared by a fan on Twitter, Dhoni can be heard giving Jadeja advice on how to bowl to Maxwell.

IPL 2021: Watch how 'mastermind' MS Dhoni plotted RCB's Glenn Maxwell & AB de Villiers dismissal
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (right) after the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers in Mumbai. (Photo: IPL)

It is no secret that Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is one of the shrewdest captains around in the Indian Premier League (IPL). No wonder that Dhoni’s CSK were able to stun Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) easily, in spite of the fact that they were the only unbeaten side in IPL 2021 till then.

CSK hammered RCB by 69 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja starring with both bat and ball. The left-handed all-rounder was on fire in all three departments in the field as he played a blinder of a knock to take CSK from a decent to a formidable total and all because of an amazing final over of CSK innings. Then he starred with the ball and in the field as well, affecting a run out also.

MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat first and CSK posted 191/4 thanks to Jadeja’s 62 not out off 28 balls. Despite a 74-run opening partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad (33) and Faf du Plessis (50), CSK seemed to be floundering in the middle overs as Suresh Raina (24) and Ambati Rayudu (14) got starts.

Jadeja’s real impact came in the 20th over of CSK innings, when he decimated the Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel, slamming him for 5 sixes and one boundary, notching up 37 runs in the over. This became the joint most expensive over in IPL history.

Then Dhoni came to the fore again and asked Jadeja to just bowl without the fear of getting hit. In a video shared by a fan on Twitter, Dhoni can be heard giving Jadeja advice on how to bowl to Maxwell.

Maarne de, soch ke maar mat khana (Let him hit, don’t be afraid of getting hit),” Dhoni is heard telling Jadeja.

However, Jadeja fired one on Maxwell’s leg-stump and hit the leg pole after Maxwell failed to connect to the ball. The left-arm spinner went on to dismiss both Maxwell and AB de Villiers, thanks to Dhoni’s advice.

In response, RCB could only manage 122/9, thanks to Jadeja and Imran Tahir’s impeccable bowling performances. A three-for, a wicket-maiden, and a direct hit with the ball aided by Tahir’s tight bowling helped CSK move to the top of the points table as they toppled RCB on Sunday.

