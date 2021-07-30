हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MS Dhoni

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni sports new ‘tomahawk’ hairdo, fans can’t keep calm

Taking to his official social media handle, Aalim Hakim, the celebrated stylist shared some photos of the Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni.

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni sports new ‘tomahawk’ hairdo, fans can’t keep calm
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni sports a new hairstyle. (Source: Twitter)

Former India team captain MS Dhoni has been spotted with a new hairstyle and he has divided the opinions of his fans. While some find it cute, others feel he could have avoided the hairstyle. Taking to his official social media handle, Aalim Hakim, the celebrated stylist shared some photos of the Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni.

“Legend Dhoni Sports A Dashing Look Thoroughly enjoyed doing this haircut & beard for our legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni,” wrote Aalim, while sharing photos of Dhoni.

He could be seen sporting a new hairstyle and beard look in a series of photos. Earlier on Tuesday, the former skipper hogged the limelight as his pictures in retro jersey went viral after an advertisement shoot. Filmmaker Farah Khan directed Dhoni for an advertisement and as soon as the pictures were posted on social media, the fans and followers couldn't keep calm.

Taking to Instagram, Farah posted a picture with Dhoni from the sets of their shoot, wherein he can be seen sporting the jersey. Along with it, she revealed that Dhoni took photographs with everyone present at the shoot right from her to the spot boys.

Here’s how social media exploded…

 

 

 

Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket in August last year. The boy from Ranchi, who made his ODI debut in 2004, changed the face of Indian cricket with his calm demeanour, sharp understanding of the game, and astute leadership qualities.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper will be back in action when the UAE leg of IPL resumes in September. Mumbai Indians will lock horns with CSK on September 19 in the first game.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MS DhoniIPL 2021Chennai Super Kings
Next
Story

India vs SL 2021: After Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Krishnappa Gowtham also COVID-19 positive

Must Watch

PT12M33S

Special Report: Good news for Bollywood from Jammu-Kashmir, new film shoot policy to be implemented by next month