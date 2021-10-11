हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni told THIS to CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of DC clash

Ruturaj Gaikwad played a knock of 70 as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni told THIS to CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of DC clash
File image (Source: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has revealed skipper MS Dhoni advises him to start afresh in every game.

Gaikwad played a knock of 70 as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

"It's just normal. Just go through normal routines whatever you have been following throughout the tournament and just try and stay neutral. Each and every game you start from 0, so it's important to start again and start fresh and be up for a challenge whatever it is. Powerplay was a crucial stage and the wicket was holding a little bit. We had to get off to a good start. Robin batted really well, he took on the bowlers and it got a little bit easier for me to stay till the end and bat throughout the innings," Gaikwad told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game.

"At times, you have to take the odd risk. I plan for 2-3 overs, think of who is likely to bowl and who I can target, big-short boundary, who I can target better. You have to be crystal clear, go through the process, take one over at a time and ensure that the required rate doesn't go up too much, and take it deep. Every time, Dhoni tries to encourage me and start afresh every game. Learn from every game and move forward. He said to try and finish the game. It is what separates good players from normal players. I am just looking to learn as much as possible till he is here and stay humble," he added.

CSK defeated Delhi Capitals as Dhoni returned to form with a much-needed 18 off six balls.

On-field, in the last two overs, CSK needed 24 runs but Avesh Khan dismissed set batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad on the first ball. Dhoni whacked a six and match came down to 13 needed off the last six balls. In the final over, Tom Curran removed Moeen Ali but Dhoni held the nerves and smashed three fours to seal the CSK's spot in the summit clash for the ninth time.

