IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians ace Rahul Chahar’s romantic pic with HOT fiance Ishani goes viral

Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Rahul Chahar was on song right from game one in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Chahar was the leading wicket-taker for the defending champions with 11 wickets in seven games before the tournament got suspended due to bio-bubble breach and players and staff getting infected with COVID-19.

Rahul Chahar with fiance Ishani (Source: Rahul Chahar/Instagram)

However, despite being off the field Rahul is still setting social media ablaze with his posts. On Thursday (May 13), Rahul took to Instagram to share a romantic pic with his with hot fiancé Ishani. The picture has been clicked in Goa and the spinner captioned the pic with black heart emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1)

Earlier, Rahul revealed the secret behind his funky hairdo – his long-time girlfriend and now fiance Ishani.

Using blue heart emoji he wrote: "Meet my Hairstylist".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1)

Notably, Rahul Chahar, cousin of Chennai Super Kings paceman Deepak Chahar, got engaged to long-time girlfriend Ishani back in 2019.

“Batsmen couldn't analyse Rahul Chahar in IPL 2021”

MI leg-spinner Rahul Chahar was impressive in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) because people could not analyse him, says former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan.

Chahar bagged 11 wickets in seven matches to finish fourth in the wicket-takers' list in the tournament truncated due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"Chahar was more impressive in his role because people were not able to analyse him that much. Chahar was definitely very gutsy, large-hearted -- all the ingredients that a leg spinner needs -- and more importantly, [he was] not afraid of getting hit. His body language looked good," wrote Sivaramakrishnan in his column on cricket.com

Chahar, from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, was the top wicket-taker among spinners who bowled in IPL-14, taking wickets at a strike rate of 15.27 and an economy of 7.21.

More than his wicket-taking ability, Chahar, 21, did not allow rival batsmen to play freely and had an even better showing than SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner from Afghanistan Rashid Khan, who took 10 wickets with a strike rate of 16.80 in the seven matches.

