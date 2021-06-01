IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians star Ishan Kishan is allegedly dating supermodel Aditi Hundia, check her HOT pics

Team India and Mumbai Indians’ young batsman Ishan Kishan had a dream start to his international career earlier this year as in the 2nd T20I against England, Kishan smashed a 28-ball half-century at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and helped India clinch an emphatic seven-wicket win. The 22-year wicket-keeper batsman from Jharkhand was handed his cap by the skipper Virat Kohli ahead of the game.

Interestingly, just a few days after his memorable India debut, Ishan Kishan once again made the headlines but for an entirely different reason. The young wicketkeeper-batsman grabbed the limelight for his alleged relationship with supermodel Aditi Hundia.

Aditi is an avid supporter of Ishan's IPL team Mumbai Indians and she first captured the audience's attention when she was spotted cheering for MI back in 2019. Also, she has often taken to her social media handle to laud Kishan's knocks. There is nothing official about it, but rumour has it that the two are seeing each other for quite some time now.

Here are some sizzling photos of Aditi Hundia:

Aditi Hundia is a popular face in the world of fashion and glamour. She began her showbiz journey with Miss India 2017 pageant where she was crowned as FBB Colors Femina Miss India Rajasthan.

She also won the Miss Diva 2018 pageant where she was crowned Miss Diva Supranational and later she represented India at the prestigious Miss Supranational contest in Poland.

She had also participated in Elite Miss Rajasthan 2016 and bagged the first runner-up position. Aditi has also won titles like Miss beautiful eyes and Miss Body Beautiful in the very same pageant.