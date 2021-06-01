IPL 2021 suspension: Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan teases fan with sun-kissed selfie – see pic here

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) came to a sudden halt and players and other members who were part of the T20 league returned to bases to be with their families as the country jostles with the second wave of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the IPL 2021 suspension also saw newly married India pacer Jasprit Bumrah spending quality time with his sports presenter wife Sanjana Ganesan as the couple didn’t get much time to spend with each other after their wedding with the 14th edition of IPL underway last month.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (June 1), Sanjana posted a sun-kissed selfie on her Instagram story. The anchor also added a ‘what day is it?’ sticker to her story.

Check out the pic here:

A couple of days back, Sanjana posted a gorgeous throwback picture from a beach and the Star Sports presenter didn’t mention where or when the picture was clicked but just captioned it with an emoji of sun and posted ‘#throwback’.

Interestingly, Bumrah and Sanjan solemnised their relationship in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends in Goa.

However, just days after marriage Sanjana returned to work during the India-England ODI series in Pune, which the hosts won 2-1.

Bumrah, who was released from the bio-bubble after the conclusion pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad, returned to action in IPL 2021, in which he played seven matches and claimed six wickets.

Sanjana, who was a part of the Women's T20 World Cup held in Australia last year, is among the popular sports presenters in the India. She was also part of the 2019 World Cup in England, where she moderated shows like 'Match Point' and 'Cheeky Singles' and was a member of the Star Sports broadcast team during the previous edition of IPL held in UAE.