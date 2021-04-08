IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: MI vs RCB Live Streaming, TV channels, match timings and other details

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns with the star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening match of the 14th edition of Indian Premier League on April 9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

While Rohit Sharma-led MI are aiming for their third consecutive IPL title and sixth overall, Kohli-led RCB are eyeing their first IPL title.

The Mumbai Indians have been the force to reckon with over the years and they are the clear favorites heading into the game, owing to their superior balance and depth. However, one cannot take a team with Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and new recruit Glenn Maxwell lightly. Either way, a cracking game of T20 cricket beckons as IPL action returns to India.

Here are all the details from IPL 2021 game between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore:

When is the IPL 2021 opener between MI and RCB?

The IPL 2021 opening match between MI and RCB will be played on April 9.



What time will the IPL 2021 opener between MI and RCB start?

The IPL 2021 opening match between MI and RCB will begin at 07:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST.



Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2021 opener between MI and RCB?

The IPL 2021 opening match between MI and RCB will broadcast on Star Sports Network.



How do I watch the Live streaming of the IPL 2021 opener between MI and RCB?

The live streaming of the IPL 2021 opening game between MI and RCB match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch live scores and updates at zeenews.india.com.



Full squads:

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, and Arjun Tendulkar

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, S. Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Glenn Maxwell.