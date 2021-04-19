IPL 2021: Natasa Stankovic and Pankhuri Sharma shake a leg with husbands Hardik and Krunal Pandya in ‘The Pandya’s Sway’

Mumbai Indians all-rounders Hardik and Krunal Pandya are making full use of the team’s bio-bubble in Chennai with their better halves Natasa Stankovic and Pankhuri Sharma. The Pandya brothers are keeping themselves and their fans entertained, breaking into a groove for social media in a video titled – ‘The Pandya’s Swag’.

Hardik was seen dancing with brother Krunal, wife Natasa Stankovic and sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma. Hardik married Natasa last year, meanwhile, Krunal is married to Pankhuri. The four of them are currently in Mumbai Indians' (MI) bio-secure bubble, for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. Natasa also shared a photo of the group on Instagram, and she captioned it as, ‘The Pandya’s swag’.

Here is the video of the dance:

In the video, the Pandya brothers can be seen in identical outfits, with Natasa and Pankhuri dressed alike as well. Both the couples are very active on social media and post videos and pictures on social media with each other on regular basis. Krunal and Hardik have featured in all of Mumbai's games until now. Defending champions MI are currently second in the league table, with two wins and a defeat.

Rohit Sharma’s side began their campaign on a poor note, losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener by two wickets. RCB are the only unbeaten team in the league right now. MI bounced back in their next fixture, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 10 runs. On Saturday, MI showed their class, beating SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 13 runs in a low-scoring match.

MI have a chance to become the first team in IPL history to win three consecutive league titles on the trot.