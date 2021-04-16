IPL 2021: MI star Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa sets Instagram on fire with beach photoshoot, see pics

Mumbai Indians star Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic is currently accompanying the cricketer on his professional tour for Indian Premier League 2021, but the Serbian model is making sure that she makes the most of her time by engaging in various activities or going to different places.

Notably, Natasa on Thursday took to Instagram to post the pics from her outing on a beach in Chennai. The 29-year-old can be seen in a loose pink tie-dye T-shirt paired with black cycling shorts. Also, she covered her face with a yellow hat to avoid tanning.

"Stay wavy, baby," reads the caption of the post.

Meanwhile, Natasa’s hubby Hardik got a promotion in the Board of Control for Cricket in India's central contracts list announced on Thursday.

Hardik Pandya moved up from Grade B to A and got a hike of Rs 2 crore as he will now receive Rs 5 crore annually by the Indian cricket board instead of Rs 3 crore.

Also, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah retained their A+ category in the BCCI Annual Player Contracts for Team India for the period from October 2020 to September 2021.

The cricketers are divided into four categories, which are A+, A, B, and C. Notably, grade A+ players will get Rs 7 crore for the period between October 2020 to September 2021. Grade A players will get Rs 5 crore, Grade B Rs 3 crore and Grade C Rs 1 crore.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav lost their Grade A contract and are now placed Grade B category, which falls in the 3 crore category. Meanwhile, after a good outing in Australia and then in India, Shardul Thakur was promoted in Grade B.

Yuzvendra Chahal, on the other hand, saw a major dip and has now been placed in Group C from the B category. Grade C cricketers fall in the one-crore category.

Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj are the new members to be included in the BCCI annual players contract list for 2020-21. Kedhar Jadhav and Manish Pandey were not retained by BCCI in their annual contracts list.

BCCI Central Contracts for October 2020 to September 2021:

Grade A+: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

Grade A: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant.

Grade B: Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal

Grade C: Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mohammed Siraj.