हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Need to lift our standards, says Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson after loss against SunRisers Hyderabad

"We definitely need to work a lot on our batting and bowling," Samson said after the team's loss against SunRisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets.

IPL 2021: Need to lift our standards, says Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson after loss against SunRisers Hyderabad
File Photo (IANS)

Dubai: Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson was gutted after the team`s loss against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 7 wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

Batting first, Samson with his superb knock of 82 played a lone battle as RR batters failed to capitalise on their captain`s innings in the last overs. 

The team ended with a score of 164/5 which in the end was chased by SRH in 18.3 overs.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson during post-match presentation said: "It was a decent score. The wicket was sticky, and they were bowling well. We could have got 10 or 20 more actually. The last overs was the difference - you can say that. I wanted to keep going, but we kept losing one or two wickets."

"We got the target which we were aiming for after the time-out. We definitely need to work a lot on our batting and bowling. We need to be at our best on each and every ball. We need to lift our standards," he added.

Samson smashed 82 off 57 balls with 7 fours and three sixes against SRH in Match 40 to become the 19th batsman to reach 3000 IPL runs. 

In IPL 2021, Samson has gathered 433 runs from 10 games at an average of 54.12 with one hundred and two fifties.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Jason Roy is an 'injection of energy', says Kane Williamson

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021rajasthan royalsSanju SamsonSunrisers Hyderabad
Next
Story

IPL 2021: Jason Roy, Kane Williamson steer SRH to easy win against RR

Must Watch

PT5M5S

DNA: PM Modi arrives at new Parliament site after returning from America