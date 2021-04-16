IPL 2021: PBKS vs CSK, Match 8 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming Online

Chennai Super Kings would look for inspiration from skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and a much-improved bowling effort when they take on a power-packed Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 in Mumnbai on Friday. The two sides experienced contrasting fortunes in their respective tournament opener.

While CSK lost by seven wickets against Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings eked out a four-run win over Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring thriller. With the dew playing a crucial role at Wankhede, the side winning the toss would want to bowl first.

In their first match here, CSK posted a competitive 188 for seven, riding on fine contributions from Suresh Raina (54), Moeen Ali (36), Sam Curran (34), Ravindra Jadeja (26) and Ambati Rayudu (23).

Despite failures from the opening duo of Rituraj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis besides skipper Dhoni, CSK managed to put up a decent total on the board. The likes of Deepak Chahar, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Jadeja and Moeen Ali all went for big runs and looked rusty.

And come Friday, the onus would be on master tactician Dhoni to inspire his teammates to lift their performance and give Punjab a run for their money. But for that to happen, the CSK skipper himself needs to lead from the front after failing to score against DC.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, had a narrow escape against RR the other despite posting a mammoth 221 for 6 on the board. Opening the batting, KL Rahul played a captain's knock of 91 off just 50 balls. He was ably supported by big-hitting Chris Gayle (40 off 28) and Deepak Hooda (64 off 28).

For Punjab Kings and Rahul, batting is not at all area of concern as they showed with their performance in the opener, but just like CSK, the bowling unit remains a major worry despite spending big money at the auction.

When will the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) start?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be held on Friday (April 16).

Where will the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin at 730pm IST and the toss will take place at 7pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between PBKS and CSK will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and on Jio TV. You can also catch live scores and updates at zeenews.india.com.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi/Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar