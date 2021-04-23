IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI: Brilliant effort by KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi saves the day for Punjab Kings against Mumbai Indians

An all-round show by Punjab Kings in Chennai on Friday evening saw the KL Rahul-led unit secure a comprehensive nine-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League clash. While KL Rahul led the side from the front in terms of batting, but it was Ravi Bishnoi who laid the perfect foundation for Punjab's win.

KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 60 from 52 balls as Punjab completed the paltry 132-run chase in just 17.4 overs. His inning included three fours and the same number of sixes.

In response to Mumbai's 131/6, KL Rahul along with fellow opening partner Mayank Agarwal started on a perfect note as the pair stitched 53 runs for the first wicket, before Rahul Chahar dismissed the latter on 25 off 20 balls.

Chris Gayle then joined his skipper in the middle and the duo remained unbeaten, making sure Punjab grab the two points from the contest.

Earlier in the evening, Punjab Kings pocket dynamite Bishnoi dictated the proceedings and returned with clinical figures reading 21/2 in 4 overs. The 20-year-old, who was playing his first match of the season, straightaway made his impact felt as he removed a struggling Ishan Kishan on 6 off 17 deliveries in his first over.

Bishnoi then provided his side with a crucial breakthrough by removing in-form batsman Suryakumar Yadav on 33 off 27 balls, which then triggered a middle-order collapse.

Apart from him Punjab senior bowler Mohammed Shami also picked two wickets as Mumbai could only manage a paltry 131/6 in their 20 overs.

With this win Punjab have now risen to the fifth position on the points table, while the defending champions hold the fourth spot.