IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB: Punjab Kings Management copy KL Rahul’s trademark celebration after skipper slams fifty - WATCH

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul ruled the day as he led his side to an emphatic 34-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The right-handed batsman went on to play an unbeaten knock of 91 from 57 deliveries as his efforts helped Punjab impose a stiff 180-run target for their opposition.

Rahul started off on a cautious approach but after spending a substantial period in the middle, the Punjab skipper switched gears and kept his side in the fight despite wickets tumbling at the other end.

During the course of his innings Rahul also overtook Shikhar Dhawan and claimed the Orange Cap. The Punjab Kings skipper has so far amassed 331 runs from seven outings, which includes four half-centuries. Dhawan stands second on the list with 311 runs from the same number of matches.

Punjab Kings management also appreciated Rahul's effort on the field and were seen copying the batsman's trademark celebration, when he reached his fourth half-century of IPL 2021. The members present at the stands put their hands on the ears, something which the batsman does after completing a milestone.

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, a fine effort by Rahul and rookie all-rounder Harpreet Brar powered Punjab Kings to an impressive 34-run win against RCB in the contest.