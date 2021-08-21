हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: ‘Phir Se Ud Chala 2.0,’ say Delhi Capitals as they leave for UAE - WATCH

Star batsman Shreyas Iyer, who missed the first half of the IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury, is already in the UAE with the fitness coach and the rest of the squad will join the Delhi Capitals set-up following the conclusion of their international commitments.

File image (Source: Delhi Capitals/Twitter)

Delhi Capitals on Saturday departed for UAE to play the remaining leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Phir Se Ud Chala 2.0. We're off to UAE," Delhi Capitals posted a video on Instagram.

Meanwhile, star batsman Shreyas Iyer, who missed the first half of the IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury, is already in the UAE with the fitness coach and the rest of the squad will join the Delhi Capitals set-up following the conclusion of their international commitments.

Mumbai Indians and CSK reached UAE last week and have begun training.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The BCCI has decided to do away with contact tracing devices for the UAE leg. The Indian board decided that Bubble Integrity Officers will do the necessary contact tracing if any player tests positive for COVID-19 in UAE.

The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.

Orange Alert: Heavy rain in many areas of Delhi NCR