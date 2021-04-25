IPL 2021: Photographer in Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore has got a RAISE, know the reason why

It is no secret that very few batsmen can match Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli’s elegance, especially when it comes to the cover drive. After a couple of modest scores, where Kohli failed to breach the 50-run mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the Indian captain notched up an unbeaten 72 against Rajasthan Royals to warm up in style for the big encounter against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (April 25) afternoon.

RCB, on Saturday (April 24), took to Twitter to share a well-timed click of Kohli down on one knee, playing his trademark cover drive. “Our photographer got a raise for capturing perfection,” RCB captioned the picture of their skipper.

Kohli’s RCB have had a tremendous start to their IPL 2021, winning all four matches so far. Kohli scored his first half-century of the season in the previous game as RCB thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets to consolidate their position on top of the IPL 2021 Points Table.

After a quiet start to the season, Kohli has slowly found his rhythm and his unbeaten knock against RR was a true example of his masterclass. With 143 runs from four matches, Kohli is the second highest run-getter for his side, behind Glenn Maxwell who is fifth in the Orange Cap race.

RCB will take on Chennai Super Kings in the top-of-the-table clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. RCB are yet to lose a game this season and if the trend continues it will help them strengthen their position on the top of the table, while a win for CSK could take help them go past RCB and regain the top spot.