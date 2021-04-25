हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Photographer in Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore has got a RAISE, know the reason why

Virat Kohli’s RCB have had a tremendous start to their IPL 2021, winning all four matches so far. Kohli scored his first half-century of the season in the previous game as RCB thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets to consolidate their position on top of the IPL 2021 Points Table.

IPL 2021: Photographer in Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore has got a RAISE, know the reason why
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli hits a cover drive during a practice session. (Photo: RCB)

It is no secret that very few batsmen can match Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli’s elegance, especially when it comes to the cover drive. After a couple of modest scores, where Kohli failed to breach the 50-run mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the Indian captain notched up an unbeaten 72 against Rajasthan Royals to warm up in style for the big encounter against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (April 25) afternoon.

RCB, on Saturday (April 24), took to Twitter to share a well-timed click of Kohli down on one knee, playing his trademark cover drive. “Our photographer got a raise for capturing perfection,” RCB captioned the picture of their skipper.

Kohli’s RCB have had a tremendous start to their IPL 2021, winning all four matches so far. Kohli scored his first half-century of the season in the previous game as RCB thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets to consolidate their position on top of the IPL 2021 Points Table.

After a quiet start to the season, Kohli has slowly found his rhythm and his unbeaten knock against RR was a true example of his masterclass. With 143 runs from four matches, Kohli is the second highest run-getter for his side, behind Glenn Maxwell who is fifth in the Orange Cap race.

RCB will take on Chennai Super Kings in the top-of-the-table clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. RCB are yet to lose a game this season and if the trend continues it will help them strengthen their position on the top of the table, while a win for CSK could take help them go past RCB and regain the top spot.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Royal Challengers BangaloreVirat Kohli
Next
Story

IPL 2021: RR skipper Sanju Samson says ‘situation of match’ forced batting crawl

Must Watch

PT5M51S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; April 24, 2021