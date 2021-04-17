IPL 2021 Points Table: CSK jumps to second spot; Nitish Rana leads Orange Cap list, Harsha Patel holds Purple Cap

IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: Chennai Super Kings’ pacer Deepak Chahar put up a superb show as he bagged four-wicket haul, in which he removed four of the top five Punjab Kings batsmen to power CSK to a thumping six-wicket win – their first in IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Courtesy of the win over Punjab, Chennai have climbed to the second spot in IPL 2021 points table list. It is due to their healthy run-rate because of which Chennai have claimed the second position in the table.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore lead the IPL 2021 points table as they remain the only undefeated team in this edition of IPL.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Nitish Rana remains the number one batsman in IPL 2021 Orange Cap list with 137 runs – two half-centuries – in 2 matches. He scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 133 and an average of 68.51. With a stunning hundred on his captaincy debut for Rajasthan Royals, captain Sanju Samson has maintained his second position in IPL Orange Cap 2021 list. Meanwhile, Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad – 99 runs in 2 matches, Glenn Maxwell of RCB – 98 runs in 2 matches – and Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul – 96 runs in 2 matches – complete the top-5 in Orange Cap 2021 list.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Holder

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Harshal Patel – 7 wickets in two matches – continues to don the coveted IPL 2021 Purple Cap – most wickets in the tournament. He is followed by Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell – 6 wickets in 2 matches. Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan, who has picked up five wickets in two games, remains at the third position. Sunrisers Hyderabad ace all-rounder Rashid Khan and Delhi Capitals’ Chris Woakes have picked up four wickets each, they are at the fourth and fifth spots respectively in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list.