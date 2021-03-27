IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer to undergo surgery on Monday

Jofra Archer, who returned to England after the conclusion of the T20Is due to an injury, will undergo a procedure on his right hand following a scan. The procedure for the same is scheduled to take place on March 29.

An official statement by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was released in this regard which read: "The procedure on Jofra’s hand will take place on Monday (March 29) so he can recover during the planned break following his elbow injection. Jofra suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series. The injury was managed by the ECB’s medical team through the tour and it did not impact on his availability."

The release further mentioned that surgery is the best option to manage Archer's injury in the longer term.

However, nothing as such has been mentioned about his return and the cricket board has earlier stated that the pacer won't be available for the initial stages of the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League, which is scheduled to begin from April 9. Archer plays for Rajasthan Royals in the lucrative T20 league, and was a key member of the Royals camp in the previous edition.

Archer has been struggling with an elbow injury for a significant period, however, his injury aggravated during the recently-concluded five-match T20I series, which saw the Barbados-born cricketer feature in all the contests.