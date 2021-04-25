हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals paceman Andew Tye pulls out of league, Sanju Samson’s side now down to 4 foreign players

Andrew Tye leaving the IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals are left with only 4 overseas players – the maximum allowed in any game – unless the franchise ropes in a replacement. The 4 available players include Jos Buttler, David Miller, Chris Morris, and Mustafizur Rahman.

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals paceman Andew Tye pulls out of league, Sanju Samson’s side now down to 4 foreign players
Rajasthan Royals paceman Andrew Tye has pulled out of the IPL 2021. (Source: Twitter)

There was more bad news for Rajasthan Royals as Australian paceman Andrew Tye has pulled of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Tye follows Englishman Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, who have been ruled out due to injuries, and Liam Livingstone who also returned home citing ‘bio-bubble fatigue’.

In a dressing room video post the victory last night shared by Rajasthan Royals, team director Kumar Sangakkara told the team that Andrew Tye would be leaving for Australia early on Sunday (April 25) morning. Tye leaving the IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals are left with only 4 overseas players – the maximum allowed in any game – unless the franchise ropes in a replacement. The 4 available players include Jos Buttler, David Miller, Chris Morris, and Mustafizur Rahman.

“Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year. We understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way we can,” the franchise said in a statement.

Rajasthan Royals have played five  matches and won two. They started their tournament with a loss to Punjab Kings before bouncing back against Delhi Capitals. They then lost to Chennai Super Kings on Monday. And then went onto lose RCB before winning against KKR.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021rajasthan royalsAndrew Tye
Next
Story

IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja equals Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh's 36-run FEAT in an over, rips apart Purple Cap holder

Must Watch

PT6M27S

Bollywood Breaking: Watch Nora Fatehi's 'GO Corona Go'!