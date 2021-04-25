IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals paceman Andew Tye pulls out of league, Sanju Samson’s side now down to 4 foreign players

There was more bad news for Rajasthan Royals as Australian paceman Andrew Tye has pulled of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Tye follows Englishman Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, who have been ruled out due to injuries, and Liam Livingstone who also returned home citing ‘bio-bubble fatigue’.

In a dressing room video post the victory last night shared by Rajasthan Royals, team director Kumar Sangakkara told the team that Andrew Tye would be leaving for Australia early on Sunday (April 25) morning. Tye leaving the IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals are left with only 4 overseas players – the maximum allowed in any game – unless the franchise ropes in a replacement. The 4 available players include Jos Buttler, David Miller, Chris Morris, and Mustafizur Rahman.

“Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year. We understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way we can,” the franchise said in a statement.

Rajasthan Royals have played five matches and won two. They started their tournament with a loss to Punjab Kings before bouncing back against Delhi Capitals. They then lost to Chennai Super Kings on Monday. And then went onto lose RCB before winning against KKR.