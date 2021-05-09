हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya's father passes away due to COVID-19

Sakariya, who took seven wickets in IPL 2021, had also lost his brother earlier this year as he committed suicide.

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya&#039;s father passes away due to COVID-19
RR pacer Chetan Sakariya (Source: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya lost his father on Sunday, who succumbed to COVID-19.

Rajasthan Royals team management confirmed the development on Twitter. "It pains us so much to confirm that Mr Kanjibhai Sakariya lost his battle with Covid-19 earlier today. We're in touch with Chetan and will provide all possible support to him and his family in this difficult time," the franchise tweeted.

Sakariya, who took seven wickets in IPL 2021, had lost his brother in January this year. The young pacer was playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when his brother committed suicide.

Earlier this week, Indian women's cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy lost her sister Vatsala to COVID-19.

While the India all-rounder tested negative for coronavirus last month, she had indicated that her sister contracted COVID-19. The India all-rounder had requested everyone to pray for her sister as she was battling with the virus.

The past couple of days have been devastating for the Bengaluru-based cricketer as she lost her mother to COVID-19 in April.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been increasing at an alarming rate in the country.

India reported 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases and over 4000 related deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative national tally of the infection went up to 2,22,96,414, the union health ministry informed on Sunday morning.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Chetan SakariyaRRCOVID-19
Next
Story

Mother’s Day: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag lead as cricketers extend greetings

Must Watch

PT12M55S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day