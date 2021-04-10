IPL 2021: Ravi Shastri makes special request ahead of CSK vs DC blockbuster

After enduring a tough campaign in the previous edition held in UAE, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to the turn tables around in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and would look to start the competition on a winning note on Saturday. Against Dhoni's CSK will be a confident Delhi Capitals' under a new leader, Rishabh Pant, who is currently enjoying a great run with the bat.

Hours ahead of the much-anticipated clash, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri had a special request for the fans watching back at home. Taking to Twitter, Shastri wrote: "Guru vs Chela. Bahot Maza aayega aaj. Stump Mic suniyega zaroor #DhoniReturns #Pant #IPL2021 #DCvsCSK - @ChennaiIPL @DelhiCapitals." The tweet when roughly translated into English reads: "Master vs apprentice. Make sure to listen to the stump mic conversation."

Speaking ahead of the clash, Pant said that he will focus on the learnings he gained from Dhoni to be at par with him during the team's opening match against.

"My first match as captain will be against Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai. It will be a good experience for me as I have learned a lot from him," said Pant in a video posted on Delhi Capitas' Twitter handle.

"I have my own experience as a player as well. I'll apply my own experience and the learnings from MS Dhoni, and try to do something different against CSK," he added.