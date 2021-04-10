IPL 2021: RCB’s 6-feet-8-inch tall pacer Kyle Jamieson breaks MI all-rounder Krunal Pandya’s bat into two - WATCH

The opening match of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore witnessed an interesting moment when RCB pacer Kyle Jamieson, who was playing his maiden IPL match, broke MI all-rounder Krunal Pandya's bat with a 132-kmph Yorker on Friday (April 9).

The incident took place in the 19th over of Mumbai Indians' innings when New Zealand's Jamieson, who is 6.8 feet tall, bowled the thundering yorker on the middle stump which Pandya managed to defend but at the cost of his bat, which broke into two pieces after the ball hit the toe-end of it.

Notably, the bat’s handle remained in Krunal’s hands, but the rest of the willow broke and fell to the ground.

Here’s the clip of the incident:

Talking about the match, seamer Harshal Patel's five-wicket haul (5/27) helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by two wickets in a last-ball thriller in the opening match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Patel ran through MI's middle and lower order to restrict them to 159/9 after they were cruising at 86/1 midway through their innings.

RCB were then powered by a 27-ball 48 from AB de Villiers and a 28-ball 39 from Glenn Maxwell even as they made heavy weather of the chase, winning it off the last ball of the match even though they had been set up well by a 52-run third-wicket stand between skipper Virat Kohli (33 off 29) and Maxwell.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 159/9 in 20 overs (C Lynn 49, S Yadav 31, I Kishan 28, H Patel 5/27) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 160/8 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 48, G Maxwell 39, V Kohli 33, J Bumrah 2/26, M Jansen 2/28).