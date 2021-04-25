IPL 2021 RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s pic with baby Vamika’s ‘burp cloth’ goes viral

It is no secret at there are very few bigger celebrity couples than Royal Challengers skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma. The couple became first-time parents of daughter Vamika earlier this year and since then Kohli has been juggling the dual duties as skipper – both Team India and RCB – and those of being a father.

Being a father is 24x7 job for Kohli and fans are quick to notice that. Haryana Ranji Trophy first-class cricketer Sanjay Pahal posted a picture with Kohli and Anushka at the team hotel of RCB – Taj Lands End, Mumbai, ahead of their IPL 2021 encounter against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. Pahal captioned the picture, “A fanboy moment.”

Here is the picture…

There was one particular thing that caught social media’s eye in the photo – the burp cloth on Kohli’s shoulder. Anushka and Virat, who got married in 2017, welcomed a baby daughter on January 11. They have named the baby Vamika and the now-viral photo easily sums up the couple's life as new parents.

The reference to the ‘burp cloth’ arises from this post shared by new mom Anushka Sharma, almost a month after the arrival of baby Vamika. Turns out, Anushka Sharma has a new favourite thing that sums up her mom life: ‘Current favourite accessory - Burp cloth.’

Kohli's RCB will take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 25) in the afternoon game. After a quiet start to the season, Kohli has slowly found his rhythm and his unbeaten knock against RR was a true example of his masterclass. With 143 runs from four matches, Kohli is the second highest run-getter for his side, behind Glenn Maxwell who is fifth in the Orange Cap race.

RCB are yet to lose a game this season and if the trend continues it will help them strengthen their position on the top of the table, while a win for CSK could take help them go past RCB and regain the top spot.