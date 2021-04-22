IPL 2021: RCB vs RR, Match 16 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming Online

Off to the best possible start with three wins on the trot, a confident Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Thursday.

Both sides have endured contrasting campaigns so far. RCB head in to the game after three morale-boosting victories. The Virat Kohli-led side edged past defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener before getting the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders to jump to the top of the points table.

On the other hand, the Royals have managed to win only one of their three fixtures. They lost to Chennai Super Kings in their previous match to slip down to the sixth spot. Sanju Samson and his men will be eyeing a second win. The Royals have struggled to perform as a cohesive batting unit. While Samson led the team to within touching distance of victory with his sensational century against Punjab Kings, it was the South African duo of David Miller and Chris Morris that pulled off a win against the Delhi Capitals.

Against CSK, opener Jos Buttler looked dangerous but the other batsmen failed to provide any valuable contributions. For the former champions to do well, the side must click as a batting unit with Samson and the Englishman playing key roles. The Royals bowling unit has been underwhelming to say the least, apart from the game against Delhi Capitals, the bowlers have leaked runs. Pacer Jaydev Unadkat shone against the Rishabh Pant led-side, registering the impressive figures of 3/15, while young Chetan Sakariya has shown promise.

In the absence of Jofra Archer, more will be expected out of the likes of Chris Morris and Bangladesh speedster Mustafizur Rahman. For RCB, Ab de Villiers and new-recruit Glenn Maxwell have been the standout players with the willow. While the South African continues to deliver season after season, the Australian all-rounder is proving to be a valuable addition to the middle order.

Kohli has got decent starts in a couple of games but the talismanic skipper will be itching to play a big innings. Young Devdutt Padikkal, who impressed everyone last season, has also looked rusty and is yet to perform to his full potential. After two failures Rajat Patidar will, too, look to make amends.

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be held on Thursday (April 22).

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will begin at 730pm IST and the toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network.

The live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) is available on Disney+ Hotstar and on Jio TV app.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman