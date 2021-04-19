हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: RR all-rounder Ben Stokes trolls THIS Indian legend during DC vs PBKS match

The incident that Stokes was referring to happened in the 11th over of the PBKS innings in which DC fast bowler Kagiso Rabada conceded 20 runs.

IPL 2021: RR all-rounder Ben Stokes trolls THIS Indian legend during DC vs PBKS match
RR al-rounder Ben Stokes (Source: Twitter)

England and Rajasthan Royals’ all-rounder Ben Stokes took a dig at the commentary for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 18).

"Commentator: "Such a poor bouncer,if you want to bowl a bouncer it must be over Off Stump" REPLAY: bouncer line directly over Off Stump Me: (facepalm emoji)" Stokes tweeted on Sunday.

The incident that Stokes was referring to happened in the 11th over of the PBKS innings in which DC fast bowler Kagiso Rabada conceded 20 runs. Mayank Agarwal hit two sixes in the over while PBKS captain KL Rahul hit one off the third ball.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said at the time in the commentary box that Rabada needed to bowl his bouncers over the off stump.

"This is a poor delivery because if you are going to bowl the bouncer, you have got to bowl it around the off stump," said Gavaskar. Replays showed that the ball was indeed soaring above the off stump and Rahul got into position early to hook it over backward square.

PBKS scored 195/4 but eventually lost the match by six wickets with 10 balls to spare due to Shikhar Dhawan's 92 off 49 balls.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Ben stokesSunil GavaskarDCPBKS
Next
Story

T20 World Cup: South Africa’s AB de Villiers to discuss return with coach Mark Boucher

Must Watch

PT11M37S

Full curfew can be imposed in Delhi from tonight