IPL 2021

IPL 2021, RR vs RCB: Irfan Pathan, Kevin Pietersen point out Sanju Samson's Achilles' heel

Irfan Pathan shared some words of advice for Sanju Samson after the Rajasthan Royals skipper got out for 21 off 18 deliveries in the Indian Premier League clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai on Thursday night. 

IPL 2021, RR vs RCB: Irfan Pathan, Kevin Pietersen point out Sanju Samson&#039;s Achilles&#039; heel
Sanju Samson gestures towards the air after getting out during RR vs RCB clash in IPL 2021. (IPL)

Irfan Pathan shared some words of advice for Sanju Samson after the Rajasthan Royals skipper got out for 21 off 18 deliveries in the Indian Premier League clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai on Thursday night. 

Samson, who is currently the leading run-scorer from the Royals camp, got out after getting off to a good start. In fact the wicketkeeper-batsman was dismissed right after he smashed Washington Sundar for a six over the deep-midwicket fence. Here is the video: 

Pathan was quick to point out his view on Twitter and many of his followers joined in the debate. Here are a few tweets:

Meanwhile, Kevin Pietersen also spoke about Samson's inconsistency prior to the match between the two sides. However, Samson's failure again vindicated his point on inconsistency.   

WATCH | Virat Kohli left in disbelief after winning toss against Rajasthan Royals 

"I talked about it a lot on commentary last year, but it`s all about consistency with Samson. He has a tendency to go missing in the middle of the tournament," the former cricketer wrote in his blog on Betway

Meanwhile, Rahul Tewatia's impressive death overs hitting ensured a fighting 177/9 for Rajasthan Royals after yet another familiar top order no-show. 

- with inputs from agencies 

