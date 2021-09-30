IPL 2021: Sanjay Manjrekar 'still not convinced' with Ravindra Jadeja's batting, calls CSK all-rounder a medium pace bully

Ravindra Jadeja is enjoying supreme form in all the three formats of the game and his latest blitz against Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League is a proof of it. The left-handed batter scored 22 off just 8 deliveries in the contest, making mockery of the stiff 172-run chase.

However, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who shares a history with the all-rounder, stated that he is yet to be convinced with Jadeja's batting.

"I am still not convinced about Jadeja's batting, especially the role CSK has given him. If he gets the same role in every match, will he be able to continue with his performances against the quality pace bowlers or not? Because so far, he has pounced on bowlers like Prasidh Krishna and Harshal Patel. It remains to be seen whether he will be as attacking as well against the quick pacers who try to attack him," Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

Manjrekar's comment came after Jadeja smashed seamer Prasidh Krishna for 22 runs in an over, turning the equation from 26 off 12 to 4 off 6 in the clash between CSK and KKR. In the first leg of the tournament, Jadeja had done something similar, smashing a record 37 runs against Harshal Patel in a single over.

Jadeja has so far dictated the proceedings with his bat, scoring runs at an average of 59.66 and has accumulated 179 runs. He has also contributed to his side with the ball and the field as well.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Manjrekar has taken shots against the all-rounder. He had earlier called Jadeja a 'bits and pieces' cricketer, which didn't go well with both the fans and the all-rounder.