IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Social media flooded with memes after ‘millionaire’ Chris Morris show against DC

Chasing 148 to win, Rajasthan Royals got off to a terrible start, with half of their side back in dugout with just 42 runs on the board. However, the South African duo of David Miller and Chris Morris came to their side’s rescue and took them home.

Rajasthan Royals' Chris Morris (right) and David Miller after their win over Delhi Capitals in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajasthan Royals)

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when the South African was bought for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore at the auction earlier this year. After controversy over RR skipper Sanju Samson refusing to take a single to Morris in the first game against Punjab Kings, the Proteas all-rounder proved to the hero against Delhi Capitals – clubbing 36 off just 18 balls with four sixes to set up a three-wicket win for the Royals.

Chasing 148 to win, RR got off to a terrible start, with half of their side back in dugout with just 42 runs on the board. However, the South African duo of David Miller and Morris came to their side’s rescue and took them home. Morris took charge in the last two overs, hammering four sixes as Royals registered their first win of the season.

After his match-winning knock, Morris started trending on social media, with fans and former cricketers saying the South Africa all-rounder justified his multi-million dollar price tag.

With five needed off the last two balls, Morris was denied a single by skipper Sanju Samson who sent him back on the penultimate ball in the previous game against Punjab Kings and they ended up losing the game.

However, the South African all-rounder proved his mettle against Delhi Capitals on Thursday. Sharing a split image of the batsman from the previous game and Thursday's encounter, former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote how this one knock will earn him both money and respect.

Morris clobbered two sixes in the penultimate over bowled by his fellow countryman Kagiso Rabada, bringing down the equation to 13 off last six balls.

Morris then cleared the fence twice in the final over bowled by England’s Tom Curran. He finished things off in style with a massive six to guide the Royals home, with two balls to spare.

