IPL 2021: SRH ‘mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran delighted with team’s win, fans say ‘finally see her smiling after so long’

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s win over Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match on Monday (September 27) was a long time coming, especially for their ever-popular ‘mystery girl’. The supposed SRH ‘mystery girl’ is none other than Kaviya Maran, daughter of team owner Kalanidhi Maran.

On Monday night in Dubai, there was finally a smile on the face of Kaviya as SRH hammered the Royals by seven wickets – chasing down 165 to win with nine balls to spare. It was just the second win of the season for SRH, who are currently at the bottom of the table.

“Finally seen Kaviya maran smiling after so long. Thanks #SRH for winning the game,” one fan tweeted.

“#SRH won the match because the cameraman focused the camera much on match rather than that panauti lady Kaviya Maran,” another fan felt.

“Finally seen Kaviya Maran smiling and celebrating ! #RRvSRH #IPL2021,” another tweet read.

Kaviya is an ardent supporter of her team and has made many heads turn up with her presence during the IPL encounters both in India and abroad. For the unversed, Kaviya Maran is the daughter of SRH owner Kalanithi Maran. The 29-year-old is a co-owner of the franchise and is involved with Sun Music and FM channels owned by Sun TV.

However, despite the presence of SRH's lucky charm, the team lost badly most of the season, and, with a crushing defeat against Delhi Capitals, their chances of qualifying for the next stages were also completely shattered.