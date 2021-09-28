हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: SRH ‘mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran delighted with team’s win, fans say ‘finally see her smiling after so long’

On Monday night in Dubai, there was finally a smile on the face of Kaviya Maran as SRH hammered the Royals by seven wickets – chasing down 165 to win with nine balls to spare.

IPL 2021: SRH ‘mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran delighted with team’s win, fans say ‘finally see her smiling after so long’
Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kaviya Maran cheers on her team against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2021 clash. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s win over Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match on Monday (September 27) was a long time coming, especially for their ever-popular ‘mystery girl’. The supposed SRH ‘mystery girl’ is none other than Kaviya Maran, daughter of team owner Kalanidhi Maran.

On Monday night in Dubai, there was finally a smile on the face of Kaviya as SRH hammered the Royals by seven wickets – chasing down 165 to win with nine balls to spare. It was just the second win of the season for SRH, who are currently at the bottom of the table.

“Finally seen Kaviya maran smiling after so long. Thanks #SRH for winning the game,” one fan tweeted.

“#SRH won the match because the cameraman focused the camera much on match rather than that panauti lady Kaviya Maran,” another fan felt.

“Finally seen Kaviya Maran smiling and celebrating ! #RRvSRH #IPL2021,” another tweet read.

Kaviya is an ardent supporter of her team and has made many heads turn up with her presence during the IPL encounters both in India and abroad. For the unversed, Kaviya Maran is the daughter of SRH owner Kalanithi Maran. The 29-year-old is a co-owner of the franchise and is involved with Sun Music and FM channels owned by Sun TV. 

However, despite the presence of SRH's lucky charm, the team lost badly most of the season, and, with a crushing defeat against Delhi Capitals, their chances of qualifying for the next stages were also completely shattered.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Kaviya Maran
Next
Story

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Streaming: MI vs PBKS When and where to watch, TV timings and other details

Must Watch

PT1M19S

Viral Video: CCTV footage of a painful road accident from Haryana's Hisar goes viral