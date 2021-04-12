IPL 2021: SRH’s David Warner, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar dance to ‘Vaathi Coming’ goes viral - WATCH

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner and teammates Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Monday (April 12) showed off their dancing skills as they shook a leg to a trending song ‘Vaathi Coming’ from a famous Tamil movie – Master.

In the viral video which was shared by Rashid on Instagram, Warner was seen doing the signature shoulder drop step that actor Vijay did in the song and then the Afghan spinner and the Indian pacer joined their SRH skipper.

Interestingly, ‘Vaathi Coming’ has become a famous song among Indian cricketers as earlier Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav had shaken a leg for the song from the film that has ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay playing the lead role and after that, Indian Women’s cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy had danced to the song.

Meanwhile, SRH started their IPL 2021 campaign on a losing note as they suffered a 10 runs defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their opening game on April 11.

Nitish Rana emerged as the standout player from the KKR camp as the left-handed batsman scored 80 runs from 56 balls helping his side pile a strong 187/6 in 20 overs after they were invited to bat first by the opposition. Rana found great support from Rahul Tripathi, who also completed his half-century before being dismissed by T Natarajan.

In response, SRH got off to a dreadful start and lost both the openers (David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha) early in the innings. However, a fighting effort by Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey kept SRH in the contest as the pair added 92 runs for the third wicket, before Bairstow was dismissed by Pat Cummins on 55.

Pandey and Abdul Samad kept the fight until the final over of the contest as SRH continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. However, they could only manage 177/5 in 20 overs.

Pandey finished the match unbeaten on 61 off 44 balls, while Samad fetched a quick 19 off 8 deliveries, which included two towering sixes to Pat Cummins.