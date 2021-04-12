IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad ‘mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran steals the show in Chennai

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) may have come up short in their opening game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (April 11) but their biggest fan stole the show at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The cameraman seemed to have taken a liking for her as the lens focussed on her celebrating when KKR all-rounder Andre Russell departed.

Wearing the SRH orange jersey, she had her friends with her as they rooted for David Warner and Co. This ‘mystery girl’ was none other than Kaviya Maran from the Kalanidhi Maran family and the CEO of the SRH franchise. It was surprising to see her not wearing a mask in the times of the pandemic.

Here is the video of the fan that is going viral:

According to the new rule by BCCI, an individual who wants to watch an IPL match should carry a COVID negative report. She is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran and is involved with SUN music and FM channels of SUN TV. She was first seen on television during the 2018 season of IPL, where she was seen supporting SRH in a match incidentally against KKR.

During the auction, Kaviya had taken to Twitter and gave fans update saying that SRH was happy with the way the auction panned out. Kaviya Maran was seen jumping with joy in the stands when SRH spinner Rashid Khan dismissed KKR opener Shubhman Gill.