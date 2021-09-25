हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021 SRH vs PBKS: 'Super sub' Jagadeesha Suchith stuns Deepak Hooda with one-handed stunner - watch video

The incident took place in the 16th over, which was bowled by Jason Holder. 

IPL 2021 SRH vs PBKS: &#039;Super sub&#039; Jagadeesha Suchith stuns Deepak Hooda with one-handed stunner - watch video
Jagadessha Suchith stuns Deepak Hooda with one-handed stunner (Twitter)

Despite not being in Sunrisers Hyderabad's playing XI in their Indian Premier League clash against Punjab Kings, Jagadeesha Suchith made his presence felt in the field as he grabbed a one-handed stunner to remove Deepak Hooda from the middle. 

Suchith who was fielding at the cover region flew to his left and grabbed the ball as Hooda's stay in the middle lasted for just 10 deliveries. 

The incident took place in the 16th over, which was bowled by Jason Holder. The effort saw Hooda being dismissed on 13, reducing Punjab to 96/6. 

Here is the video of the catch: 

SRH restrict PBKS to 125/7

West Indies seamer Jason Holder snapped three wickets as SRH restricted PBKS to a modest 125/7 on Saturday.

Holder (3/19) was the pick of the bowlers, while fellow pacers Sandeep Sharma (1/20), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/34), spin duo of Rashid Khan (1/17) and Abdul Samad (1/9) also chipped in with one wicket each.

For Punjab, South African batsman Aiden Markram (27) was the top-scorer, while skipper KL Rahul contributed with run-a-ball 21 at the top. 

- with PTI inputs

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Sunrisers HyderabadPunjab Kings
Next
Story

IPL 2021: Sanju Samson in danger of getting BAN, here's why

Must Watch

PT3M56S

PM Modi leaves for India after completing 4-day US tour