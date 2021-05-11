हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Steve Smith, David Warner and other Aussies quarantining in Maldives rattled by falling rocket debris

The Aussies, including Test stars Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins, are quarantining at a resort in Maldives after the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) was postponed indefinitely due to bio-bubble breach.  

IPL 2021: Steve Smith, David Warner and other Aussies quarantining in Maldives rattled by falling rocket debris
File image (Source: Twitter)

Nearly 37 Australian cricketers, officials, and coaches were rattled by the sonic boom of Chinese rocket debris that crashed into the Indian Ocean on Sunday.

The Aussies, including Test stars Steve Smith, David Warner, and Pat Cummins, are quarantining at a resort in the Maldives after the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) was postponed indefinitely due to a bio-bubble breach.

"We heard the bang around 5.30 a.m. this morning (Sunday). Experts say the noise we heard is the crack in the atmosphere which sets off a wave of sound not the actual impact of the rocket," Warner told The Australian from the Maldives.

The contingent will fly back to Australia once it completes the quarantine period mandated by the country.

China had, on April 29, launched a module for setting up its first permanent space station in orbit and it was known that the rockets carrying the main module would re-enter earth's atmosphere around Saturday or Sunday.

The China Manned Space Engineering Office had allayed global fears that the falling debris would cause any damage, saying that most of the debris "would burn up in the atmosphere".

But the uncontrolled re-entry into the atmosphere, with some remnants falling at a few locations in Maldives, has drawn flak from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had sent the Aussies to the Maldives as there is a ban on direct flights to Australia due to the Covid-19 situation in India.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021MaldivesSteve SmithDavid Warner
Next
Story

‘WTC Final, England tour over if tested COVID-19 positive': BCCI issues stern warning to Virat Kohli and co

Must Watch

PT2M27S

Kejriwal must stop misleading people in the name of politics: Meenakashi Lekhi