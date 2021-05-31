IPL 2021 suspension: Australian players released from hotel quarantine after return from T20 league

Australian cricketers, including former captain Steve Smith and David Warner, were released from hotel quarantine in Sydney on Monday after being evacuated from India amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. Fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Jason Behrendorff were also among players released after a two-week quarantine following their return home in the wake of the suspension of the Indian Premier League.

“It’s always tough being stuck somewhere, and knowing that we’re able to get home was a relief, and now we’re out of quarantine, I can’t wait to get home and see my family,” Behrendorff told Australian media.

An Australian IPL contingent of 38 players, coaches, officials and commentators were forced to take charter planes to Sri Lanka and the Maldives after the government placed a temporary ban on travellers from India due to the worsening health crisis in the Asian nation.

The ban was lifted two weeks ago. The remaining matches of the IPL will be completed in the United Arab Emirates in September and October, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) said over the weekend.

Cummins, Smith, Warner and Behrendorff will have only a few weeks to rest before heading off for the white-ball tour of West Indies which starts July 9.

Nick Hockley appointed chief executive of Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia on Monday (May 31) appointed Nick Hockley as its new chief executive officer almost a year after he was recruited on an interim basis, during which he oversaw the conduct of the high-profile tour by India amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides the India tour of Australia, he was also in charge of successfully delivering the domestic competitions in a complex situation brought about by the global health crisis, which badly affected CA's original cricket calendar.

CA said Hockley has served with distinction as its interim CEO since his appointment last June after the departure of Kevin Roberts. Wiser after his experience as the cricket body's acting CEO, Hockley is hoping to build on the momentum.

“I am under no illusion about the importance of cricket to the lives of so many Australians, nor the magnitude and responsibility of this role,” Hockley said in a release issued by CA.

“Leading Cricket Australia is the greatest privilege of my working life and I am committed to doing all I can to making a positive contribution to the game and the community.”

Raised in Birmingham, Hockley held senior positions in the organising committee of the ICC Cricket World Cup in Australia in 2015 and 2012 London Olympics and Paralympic Games. “Over the past 12 months, I have learnt first-hand about the breadth, scale and importance of the role. My approach has been and will continue to be to bring people across the game together, as I believe this is fundamental to achieving our full potential. I look forward to building on this momentum and playing my role in deepening those relationships further, as well as playing a leading role in growing the game internationally alongside fellow ICC members.”

