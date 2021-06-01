हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021 suspension: Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic shares beautiful pic as she chills at home – check out

On Tuesday (June 1), Natasa took to Instagram to share a beautiful pic in which the model can be chilling at home as she looks at her phone's screen while lying on a couch.

IPL 2021 suspension: Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic shares beautiful pic as she chills at home – check out
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic (Source: Natasa Stankovic/Instagram)

Team India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic is very popular among the fans and has been the top supporter of the cricketer, which can be often witnessed during the Indian Premier League clashes.

However, with IPL 2021 coming to a sudden halt as India continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19, the couple is forced to remain indoor and are often seen sharing special moments on social media, giving the fans a glimpse into their personal life.

On Tuesday (June 1), Natasa took to Instagram to share a beautiful pic in which the model can be chilling at home as she looks at her phone’s screen while lying on a couch.

Check the picture here:

A couple of days back, Natasa shared a picture of her after a workout session on her Instagram story, in which she can be seen flaunting her abs.

Natasa

Earlier, Natasa shared a picture of her hubby Hardik and son Agastya spending some time by the beach, which she captioned with a world and a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, Pandya has not been named in the 20-man squad announced for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, however, the star all-rounder is likely to be included in India's upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to take place in July.

