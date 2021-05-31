IPL 2021 suspension: Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan posts sizzling ‘throwback’ photo, see pic here

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is on a forced break till September this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India which means newly-married Indian paceman Jasprit Bumrah and his sports presenter wife Sanjana Ganesan have got an unexpected break as well. The couple didn’t get much time to spend with each other following their honeymoon with the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League getting underway last month.

Bumrah and Sanjana both entered their separate bio-bubbles immediately after their return from their honeymoon and were only united earlier this month when the IPL 2021 was suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases in India.

On Monday (May 31), Sanjana posted a gorgeous throwback picture from a beach and made fans wonder if it was actually from the couple’s honeymoon. One fan even felt that the photo was clicked by none other than Bumrah. The Star Sports presenter didn’t mention where or when the picture was clicked but just captioned it with an emoji of sun and posted ‘#throwback’.

Last week, the couple took to Instagram to share a few family pictures. The couple solemenised their relationship in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends in Goa.

Sanjana has taken to Instagram in the past as well to share the pic which was from her honeymoon and she captioned it, “memories worth a lifetime & then some. #Throwback”.

Bumrah and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa on March 15. The event was attended by very few guests apart from close family members due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Bumrah, who was released from the bio-bubble after the conclusion pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad, returned to action in IPL 2021, in which he played seven matches and claimed six wickets.