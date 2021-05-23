Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah spend time with family; share adorable pics - check inside

Newly-wedded Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan are spending some quality time together after cricket once again took a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The star couple who got hitched while Team India were engaged in a limited-over series against England rarely miss an opportunity to display their affection towards the other. In doing so they often share their adorable moments on social media, giving fans a glimpse in their personal lives.

On Sunday, the couple took to Instagram to share a few family pictures.

The couple solemenised their relationship in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends in Goa.

However, just days after marriage Sanjana returned to work during the India-England ODI series in Pune, which the hosts won 2-1.

Bumrah, who was released from the bio-bubble after the conclusion pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad, returned to action in IPL 2021, in which he played seven matches and claimed six wickets.

IPL 2021 anchor pens heartfelt message for Sanjana Ganesan & others

Television presenter Neroli Meadows earlier this week took to Instagram to express gratitude for the hospitality she recieved during the course of the tournament and also extended her support to India, which is currently facing one of the worst COVID-19 crisis.

"Thank you India for having me. My heart breaks for everything you are going through. I have fallen in love with your kindness and generosity of spirit. I hope things improve quickly for all of you. The fact my colleagues were asking me each day how I was going and how my family was coping, when all the while each and every one of you were going through your own personal heartache - that is just beyond considerate. You are amazing humans," Meadows wrote on Instagram and tagged her colleague Sanjana Ganesan along with others.