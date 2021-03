IPL 2021, complete fixtures, match timings, venues and other details: Defending champions Mumbai Indians will kick-off the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9. A total of 56 league matches will be played across six cities - Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Delhi. The Playoffs and the finals will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, for the first time all the matches will be played at a neutral venue, with all the eight franchise playing at four out of the six venues.

The upcoming season will see a total of eleven double headers, in which "six teams will play three afternoon matches and two teams will play two afternoon matches". The afternoon games will start from 3:30 PM IST while the evening games are scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Here is the full schedule IPL 2021

April 9, Friday, 7:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai

April 10, Saturday, 7:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Mumbai

April 11, Sunday, 7:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai

April 12, Monday, 7:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai

April 13, Tuesday, 7:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai

April 14, Wednesday, 7:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai

April 15, Thursday, 7:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Mumbai

April 16, Friday, 7:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai

April 17, Saturday, 7:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai

April 18, Sunday, 3:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai

April 18, Sunday, 7:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai

April 19, Monday, 7:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai

April 20, Tuesday, 7:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai

April 21, Wednesday, 3:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai

April 21, Wednesday, 7:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai

April 22, Thursday, 7:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai

April 23, Friday, 7:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai

April 24, Saturday, 7:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai

April 25, Sunday, 3:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai

April 25, Sunday, 7:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai

April 26, Monday, 7:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad

April 27, Tuesday, 7:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Ahmedabad

April 28, Wednesday, 7:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi

April 29, Thursday, 3:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Delhi

April 29, Thursday, 7:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad

April 30, Friday, 7:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Ahmedabad

May 1, Saturday, 7:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi

May 2, Sunday, 3:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi

May 2, Sunday, 7:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad

May 3, Monday, 7:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Ahmedabad

May 4, Tuesday, 7:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi

May 5, Wednesday, 7:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi

May 6, Thursday, 7:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, Ahmedabad

May 7, Friday, 7:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi

May 8, Saturday, 3:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad

May 8, Saturday, 7:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi

May 9, Sunday, 3:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Bengaluru

May 9, Sunday, 7:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata

May 10, Monday, 7:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru

May 11, Tuesday, 7:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata

May 12, Wednesday, 7:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru

May 13, Thursday, 3:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Bengaluru

May 13, Thursday, 7:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata

May 14, Friday, 7:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Kolkata

May 15, Saturday, 7:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Bengaluru

May 16, Sunday, 3:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata

May 16, Sunday, 7:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru

May 17, Monday, 7:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata

May 18, Tuesday, 7:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru

May 19, Wednesday, 7:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Bengaluru

May 20, Thursday, 7:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Kolkata

May 21, Friday, 3:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bengaluru

May 21, Friday, 7:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata

May 22, Saturday, 7:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru

May 23, Sunday, 3:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Kolkata

May 23, Sunday, 7:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata

May 25, Tuesday, 7:30 PM: QUALIFIER 1, Ahmedabad

May 26, Wednesday, 7:30 PM: ELIMINATOR, Ahmedabad



May 28, Friday, 7:30 PM: QUALIFIER 2, Ahmedabad



May 30, Sunday, 7:30 PM: FINAL, Ahmedabad