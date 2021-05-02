हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Trouble for PBKS as skipper KL Rahul hospitalised due to THIS reason

KL Rahul had complained of severe abdomen pain on Saturday night and as a result, he was taken to the hospital for scans.

IPL 2021: Trouble for PBKS as skipper KL Rahul hospitalised due to THIS reason
PBKS skipper KL Rahul (Source: Twitter)

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings on Sunday informed that their skipper KL Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis.

The Punjab skipper had complained of severe abdomen pain on Saturday night and as a result, he was taken to the hospital for scans.

"KL Rahul complained of a severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis," Punjab Kings said in an official statement.

"It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same," he added.

KL Rahul currently holds the Orange Cap in the ongoing season as he has scored 331 runs from seven matches.

Punjab Kings is currently at the fifth position in the points table with 6 points from 7 games. The side will next take on Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium later today.

In the last game against RCB, Rahul had played a knock of 91 as his side gained a victory by 34 runs over Virat Kohli's side.

