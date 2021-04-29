हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Umpires Nitin Menon and Paul Reiffel pull out due to COVID-19 scare

Both have different reasons – while the Indian umpire Nitin Menon took the decision because his parents have contracted the novel coronavirus, Paul Reiffel has flown back fearing a lockout after the Australian government suspended all flights from India due to the Covid surge in the country.

IPL 2021: Umpires Nitin Menon and Paul Reiffel pull out due to COVID-19 scare
Umpires Nitin Menon (left) and Paul Reiffel. (Source: Twitter)

After four cricketers opted out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now umpires Nitin Menon and Paul Reiffel have pulled out of the lucrative league as well. Both have different reasons – while the Indian umpire took the decision because his parents have contracted the novel coronavirus, Reiffel has flown back fearing a lockout after the Australian government suspended all flights from India due to the Covid surge in the country.

“Nitin has a small child to look after as his mother and wife have tested positive while Reiffel informed BCCI that he fears not being able to go home due to the Australian government’s decision banning all flights from India. The BCCI already had several local umpires as backup so they will be officiating in games in which Menon and Reiffel were scheduled to stand,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

“The BCCI is monitoring the situation very closely and is working with the government authorities to make arrangements to get you home once the tournament concludes. Be rest assured that the tournament is not over for BCCI till each one of you has reached your home, safe and sound,” he wrote in an email, the report added.

Earlier, cricketers also took the same route. Ravichandran Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa and Liam Livingstone have already pulled out of the T20 league.

Despite the second wave being a threat to the ongoing IPL as cases in the country are on the rise, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that the tournament will continue and has assured the players that they are safe in the bio-bubble.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021COVID-19
Next
Story

MI vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Captain, vice-captain, fantasy playing tips, probable XIs for today’s Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 24

Must Watch

PT8M17S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day