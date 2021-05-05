IPL 2021: Viral video shows ambulance stopped for KKR convoy; police call it ‘fake, defamatory’ - WATCH

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League has been suspended indefinitely due to a steep rise in the COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubble affecting a string of players and other staff members associated with the league.

Amidst all the development, a video is widely being circulated, which shows an ambulance being stopped in Ahmedabad to allow the Kolkata Knight Riders convoy to pass smoothly.

The clip, which is a little over 15 second, shows three KKR buses being escorted by police vehicles, while the ambulance remained stationary at the traffic point.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the video was shot by at Panjrapole crossroads traffic junction in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad police stopped an ambulance to let pass IPL cricketers’ convoy in a bizarre turn of events.

News18 Gujarati reports this horrible incident that has sparked fury among citizens #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/YEq4MUOTkO — TheAgeOfBananas (@iScrew) May 4, 2021

KKR were scheduled to play against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on May 3, but the match was rescheduled after Knight Riders duo Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, reacting to the video, the Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), Ahmedabad, Mayanksinh, was quoted in the The Indian Express report as saying, “We have seen the video and are yet to verify whether the traffic at said junction was stopped by Traffic Police or Ahmedabad Police. The police will never stop an ambulance on its way for any VIP convoy, be it of IPL players or any minister. We even don’t stop hearse vans for convoys. The case could be of momentary confusion. This is a malicious attempt to tarnish the image of police with fake and defamatory video.”