हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag questions if Jonny Bairstow was in ‘toilet’ for not batting in Super Over against Delhi Capitals

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag was surprised to see Bairstow not coming out to bat in the Super Over. He pointed out the form which Bairstow is in and said it was ‘baffling’ to see the English batsman not being SRH’s first choice player in the Super Over.

IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag questions if Jonny Bairstow was in ‘toilet’ for not batting in Super Over against Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Jonny Bairstow smashes a boundary against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2021 clash in Chennai. (Photo: ANI)

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Jonny Bairstow on Sunday (April 25) became the fourth-fastest player to smash 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Bairstow achieved the feat in the game against Delhi Capitals when he played a blistering knock of 38 off just 18 balls.

The English batsman took 26 innings to achieve the milestone. Australian Shaun Marsh is still the fastest batsman to achieve the feat having scored 1,000 runs in 21 innings. West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons (23 innings) is second on the list while former Australian opener Matthew Hayden (25 innings) is at the third position. In the match, Kane Williamson played an unbeaten knock of 66 but the New Zealand skipper ran out of partners at the other end.

However, a 14-run cameo from Jagadeesha Suchith took the match into a Super Over. In the end, Delhi Capitals managed to chase eight runs in the Super Over to win the match.

Bairstow was overlooked for the Super Over as SRH skipper David Warner and set batsman Williamson came out to bat. The duo scored seven runs as SRH lost the game against Delhi Capitals.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag was surprised to see Bairstow not coming out to bat in the Super Over. He pointed out the form which Bairstow is in and said it was ‘baffling’ to see the English batsman not being SRH’s first choice player in the Super Over.

“Unless Bairstow was in toilet, can’t get why would he not be your first choice in a #SuperOver when he scored 38 of 18 in the main innings and looked the cleanest hitter. Baffling, Hyderabad fought well but have only themselves to blame for strange decisions. #SRHvsDC,” Sehwag tweeted.

SRH is at the seventh spot in the points table with just two points from five matches. They will next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday (April 28) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

(with ANI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Sunrisers HyderabadJonny Bairstow
Next
Story

IPL 2021: Australia exodus continues as RCB’s Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson pull out after Andrew Tye due to COVID-19 fear

Must Watch

PT31M22S

Badi Bahas: World is with India in 'COVID War'