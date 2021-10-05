IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag trolls MS Dhoni for slow batting against DC, says ‘mast thodi der so jata hun’ - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni once again failed to impress with bat in the IPL 2021 clash against Delhi Capitals on Monday (October 4). The wicketkeeper-batsman found accelerating the run-rate difficult and could only score 18 off 27 deliveries before giving an easy catch to Rishabh Pant off Avesh Khan.

Notably, CSK were comfortably placed at 48/2 by the end of the powerplay, but slowed down considerably towards the middle overs, so much so that they couldn't hit a boundary in the next five overs.

Thanks to Ambati Rayudu's unbeaten 55 off 43 deliveries, CSK managed to score 136/5, but Dhoni couldn't get his strokeplay going, consuming 27 deliveries for his 18 runs and not hitting even a single boundary.

Meanwhile, former India opener Virender Sehwag took a dig at Dhoni for his dull batting and said that he wanted to go off to sleep while the CSK captain was in the middle with Ambati Rayudu.

“Thala Dhoni and Rayudu did try but runs were being scored so slowly that I thought (Sehwag shared Paresh Raval’s meme) ‘Mast Thodi Der So Jata Hun’ (I should sleep for some time),” Sehwag said on episode 15 of his Facebook Watch show Virugiri dot com.

Sehwag also went on to share an interesting stat of the CSK captain and said, “Thala would hit the ball outside the stadium again it seemed but scored 18 runs in 27 balls. After that, Avesh Khan took Dhoni’s wicket and sent him back. And for the first time in 12 years in the league, Thala played more than 25 balls and did not hit a single boundary or six.”

Talking about the match, after electing to bowl, Delhi Capitals restricted the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK to 136/5. However, DC made heavy weather of their easy-looking chase, but riding on solid batting by Shikhar Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer they crossed the finishing line with only two balls to spare. With the win, Delhi regained the top spot in the points table.