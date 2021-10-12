IPL 2021: Watch Virat Kohli’s animated argument with umpire in RCB versus KKR eliminator

On Monday, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore was fighting against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the first eliminator match in IPL 2021. It was a low scoring match that eventually saw RCB bowing out of the tournament.

However, Kohli’s angry gestures towards the umpire Virender Sharma caught everyone’s attention. Kohli wasn’t happy with Sharma’s decisions in the match and he made his unhappiness known in no uncertain terms.

Sharma gave three LBW decisions against RCB and the team had to use the DRS each time to get the decision straight, and this made Kohli question the quality of umpiring in the match at Sharjah.

After the match, Kohli said that he will continue to play for the Bengaluru-based franchise till the end.

He said, “Their spinners dominated the game in the middle overs. They kept taking wickets there. We had a great start and probably should’ve tried to build on it. It was more about quality bowling instead of poor batting."

“Outstanding bowling performance from us. Been the hallmark this season. But tonight that big over in the middle deflated our chances in the middle. We fought till the last. But 15 runs left out there with the bat and a couple of big overs with the ball. Narine has always been a quality bowler and tonight once again showed why he is the most consistent wicket-takers in the IPL. Not just him, Shakib, Varun, and him all three bowled amazingly together. They created pressure together for our batters to not get their big shots," he added.

Virat Kohli’s captaincy era in the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end with this match.

(With inputs from ANI)

