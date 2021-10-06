हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: When Preity Zinta teased Aryan Khan after PBKS signed Shahrukh in auction – watch viral video

During the IPL 2021 auction in February this year, things took a slightly funny turn when Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta and the think tank of the franchise bought a batsman named Shahrukh Khan. As the cricketer is the namesake of actor Shah Rukh Khan, actress Zinta teased SRK's son Aryan by saying, "We got Shahrukh".

IPL 2021: When Preity Zinta teased Aryan Khan after PBKS signed Shahrukh in auction – watch viral video
Aryan Khan with Preity Zinta (Source: IPL/Twitter)

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, missed the IPL 2021 auctions, which took place in February this year, however, it was his son Aryan Khan who filled in on the high-pressure day and was accompanied by actress Juhi Chawla’s husband and co-owner of the franchise Jay Mehta and their daughter Jhanvi Mehta at the KKR table.

Interestingly, things took a slightly funny turn when Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta and the think tank of the franchise bought a batsman named Shahrukh Khan. As the cricketer is the namesake of actor Shah Rukh Khan, actress Zinta teased SRK's son Aryan by saying, "We got Shahrukh".

Shared by the official IPL Twitter account, the clip showed Preity, leaning over and yelling, "We got Shahrukh!" to Aryan.

Here’s the video of the funny moment:

Meanwhile, Aryan’s reaction after Zinta's PBKS bought Shahrukh at the IPL 2021 auction also went viral.

Notably, Aryan, Shah Rukh’s eldest son, is a keen KKR follower. He has been attending KKR matches right from the first season. Even in the last season in UAE, he was seen in the stands with his father.

Talking about cricketer Sharukh Khan, the Tamil Nadu youngster, who had a base price of INR 20 lakh was bought by Punjab Kings for INR 5.25 crore for his outstanding performances in the domestic circuit. Since joining PBKS, the 26-year-old has played 10 IPL matches and amassed 145 runs for the KL Rahul-led team.

In 2019, Shahrukh, the cricketer, told Timesofindia.com how he would react if he met his namesake. “If I meet him, I will give him a smile. I am sure I will be feeling quite nervous at first. But I won’t initiate (a conversation). I will wait for him to say - ‘My name is Shah Rukh Khan’. Then I will also say – ‘My name is Shahrukh Khan too’. I would love to see his reaction. I am sure by that time he will know me,” he said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Preity ZintaAryan KhanPBKSPunjab KingsShahrukh KhanSRKShah Rukh KhanSRK sonAryan Khan drugs casePreity Zinta Aryan KhanIPL 2021 auctionsBollywood NewsIPL 2021 newsIPL 2021 points tableKKRKolkata Knight RidersIPL 2021 playoffscricket news
Next
Story

AUS skipper Aaron Finch says THIS about out-of-form David Warner ahead of T20 WC

Must Watch

PT16M30S

Lakhimpur Violence Case: Rahul Gandhi sits on 'dharna' at Lucknow airport