IPL 2021: When Preity Zinta teased Aryan Khan after PBKS signed Shahrukh in auction – watch viral video

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, missed the IPL 2021 auctions, which took place in February this year, however, it was his son Aryan Khan who filled in on the high-pressure day and was accompanied by actress Juhi Chawla’s husband and co-owner of the franchise Jay Mehta and their daughter Jhanvi Mehta at the KKR table.

Interestingly, things took a slightly funny turn when Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta and the think tank of the franchise bought a batsman named Shahrukh Khan. As the cricketer is the namesake of actor Shah Rukh Khan, actress Zinta teased SRK's son Aryan by saying, "We got Shahrukh".

Shared by the official IPL Twitter account, the clip showed Preity, leaning over and yelling, "We got Shahrukh!" to Aryan.

Here’s the video of the funny moment:

Meanwhile, Aryan’s reaction after Zinta's PBKS bought Shahrukh at the IPL 2021 auction also went viral.

Reaction of Aryan Khan when Shahrukh Khan was auctioned pic.twitter.com/XoH2YZhnJE — Nafiu Kabir (@NafiuKaabir) February 18, 2021

Notably, Aryan, Shah Rukh’s eldest son, is a keen KKR follower. He has been attending KKR matches right from the first season. Even in the last season in UAE, he was seen in the stands with his father.

Talking about cricketer Sharukh Khan, the Tamil Nadu youngster, who had a base price of INR 20 lakh was bought by Punjab Kings for INR 5.25 crore for his outstanding performances in the domestic circuit. Since joining PBKS, the 26-year-old has played 10 IPL matches and amassed 145 runs for the KL Rahul-led team.

In 2019, Shahrukh, the cricketer, told Timesofindia.com how he would react if he met his namesake. “If I meet him, I will give him a smile. I am sure I will be feeling quite nervous at first. But I won’t initiate (a conversation). I will wait for him to say - ‘My name is Shah Rukh Khan’. Then I will also say – ‘My name is Shahrukh Khan too’. I would love to see his reaction. I am sure by that time he will know me,” he said.