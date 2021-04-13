हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal ‘welcomes’ Chris Gayle, KL Rahul to RCB, trolls PBKS jersey

Chahal shared a small clip featuring Punjab skipper KL Rahul and explosive power-hitter Chris Gayle on his official Twitter handle.

IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal ‘welcomes’ Chris Gayle, KL Rahul to RCB, trolls PBKS jersey
Yuzvendra Chahal with Chris Gayle (Source: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal pointed out the similarities between the Punjab Kings' jersey with that of RCB's by playfully welcoming captain KL Rahul and Chris Gayle to the franchise.

"Welcome to @RCBTweets boys @henrygayle @klrahul11," said Chahal in his tweet with a video of Gayle and Rahul having a chat on the field wearing the Punjab jersey during their match on Monday against Rajasthan Royals.

Notably, since the day Punjab Kings have unveiled their jersey, they have been at the receiving end of trolls and some criticism for copying the old RCB jersey. Fans have pointed out numerous similarities between PBKS’ new cricket kit and the one sported by the RCB players during the starting years of the T20 competition. Few are even trolling the franchise saying that Punjab is just an extension of Bangalore.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings won their IPL 2021 opener as they scored a mammoth 221/6 with captain KL Rahul scoring 91 off 50 balls. However, RR almost pulled off an epic chase with their captain Sanju Samson scoring an extraordinary 119 runs off just 63 deliveries. But, they fell just four runs short with Samson being dismissed off the last ball of the match and RR's innings ended on 217/7.

