IPL 2022: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of tournament

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder and former captain Ravindra Jadeja is all set to miss the remaining matches of IPL 2022. Jadeja suffered an injury during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The all-rounder did not participate in CSK's last match against Delhi Capitals.

Jadeja's form in IPL 2022

Matches - 10

Runs - 116

AVG - 19.33

S/R - 118.37

With the ball

Wickets - 5

AVG - 49.60

ECO - 7.52

S/R - 39.60

CSK's medical team assessed Jadeja's injury but he has not got better. Chennai will take on arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on Thursday, it is unlikely that Jadeja will feature in that game as CSK have a very slim chance of qualifying for the playoffs. CSK will be knocked out of the tournament if RCB or Rajasthan Royals win one more game in the season.

Jadeja was going through a horrific IPL season with the bat and with the ball. The Saurashtra allrounder had managed just 116 runs and five wickets in the 10 matches he has played so far. The break will help Jadeja get back in form ahead of India's series against South Africa in the month of June. Latter, India is scheduled to travel to England for one of Test and three T20Is and as many ODIs. Jadeja's form will play a crucial role for Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

"Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings' game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season," CSK said in a statement.

Jadeja scored 116 runs in ten innings at an average of 19.33 and a strike rate of 118.36. With the ball, he has five wickets from 33 overs at an average of nearly 50. Defending Champions CSK will face Mumbai Indians in their next match at the Wankhede on Thursday.