IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Ahead of Delhi Capitals' clash against Lucknow Super Giants, Kuldeep Yadav makes a BIG statement

Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav shares his plan and mindset ahead the IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2022: Ahead of Delhi Capitals' clash against Lucknow Super Giants, Kuldeep Yadav makes a BIG statement
Kuldeep Yadav (Source: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals (DC) mystery-spinner Kuldeep Yadav spoke about his preparation for Thursday's (April 7) IPL 2022 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants.

In an unplugged video posted on Twitter from DC, Kuldeep spoke about the team's perfomance so far and shared the Capitals mindset coming in from a defeat in the last game against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

"The last game slipped out of hands and if we would've batter well, we could have got the two points with ease. The team has positive vibes and we are prepared for the class," Kuldeep said.

The left-arm spinner felt that the batting department were not upto to the mark in their previous clash against GT. He opined that they could have got the 2 points easily if the DC batters did well but looks forward to the next game with full motivation.

Talking about his bowling, Kuldeep said, "I am feeling confident and that's very important as a bowler. The rhythm is there and I feel it. My team is also supporting me very well and I am enjoying myself. The team is also doing very well in the bowling department because the Pune wicket was not that good for spinners and I think holding GT to 170 runs was a good sign."

Ahead the LSG clash, Kuldeep explained the change of dimensions his team will feel and how they plan to do better against the KL Rahul led-side.

"The dimensions will change a lot, DY Patil is a big ground and very different from the Pune conditions. The pitch will be different here as in Pune, it was a grassy pitch and here it will be a dry wicket," he added.

