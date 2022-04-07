LSG vs DC Predicted Playing XI: David Warner and Anrich Nortje for Delhi Capitals, Marcus Stoinis to debut for Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants will take on Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in Match No. 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (April 7). There is good news for both sides as they will be bolstered by top foreign recruits for their match.

DC will be pleased that opener David Warner and pacer Anrich Nortje are available for selection while Super Giants are expected to give the debut cap to Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Warner is out of quarantine while South African fast bowler Nortje passed his last fitness test, DC assistant coach confirmed Shane Watson confirmed on Wednesday.

“Warner is out of quarantine and available for the next match. Nortje has been going well and passed his latest fitness test yesterday as well and should be available for next game,” Watson told the media during a virtual media conference ahead of match against LSG on Wednesday (April 6).

Stoinis was one of the three players drafted by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction in February. The Australian has been part of the national side’s limited-overs series against Pakistan.

While Warner is expected to replace Tim Seifert at the top of the order, Nortje if picked will come into the side in place of Mustafizur Rahman. Stoinis, on the other hand, will in all likelihood replace Andrew Tye in LSG line-up as Evin Lewis has been sensational with the bat.

Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Match No. 15

Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Date & Time: April 7th, 7:30 PM

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar app for live streaming.

Probable Playing XI for LSG vs DC

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje/Mustafizur Rahman