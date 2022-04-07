हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

LSG vs DC Predicted Playing XI: David Warner and Anrich Nortje for Delhi Capitals, Marcus Stoinis to debut for Lucknow Super Giants

Delhi Capitals will be pleased that opener David Warner and pacer Anrich Nortje are available for selection while Lucknow Super Giants are expected to give the debut cap to Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. 

LSG vs DC Predicted Playing XI: David Warner and Anrich Nortje for Delhi Capitals, Marcus Stoinis to debut for Lucknow Super Giants
Delhi Capitals batter David Warner at a practice session ahead of their IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants. (Source: Twitter)

KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants will take on Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in Match No. 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (April 7). There is good news for both sides as they will be bolstered by top foreign recruits for their match.

DC will be pleased that opener David Warner and pacer Anrich Nortje are available for selection while Super Giants are expected to give the debut cap to Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Warner is out of quarantine while South African fast bowler Nortje passed his last fitness test, DC assistant coach confirmed Shane Watson confirmed on Wednesday.

“Warner is out of quarantine and available for the next match. Nortje has been going well and passed his latest fitness test yesterday as well and should be available for next game,” Watson told the media during a virtual media conference ahead of match against LSG on Wednesday (April 6).

Stoinis was one of the three players drafted by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction in February. The Australian has been part of the national side’s limited-overs series against Pakistan.

While Warner is expected to replace Tim Seifert at the top of the order, Nortje if picked will come into the side in place of Mustafizur Rahman. Stoinis, on the other hand, will in all likelihood replace Andrew Tye in LSG line-up as Evin Lewis has been sensational with the bat.

Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Match No. 15

Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Date & Time: April 7th, 7:30 PM

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar app for live streaming.

Probable Playing XI for LSG vs DC

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje/Mustafizur Rahman

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Lucknow Super GiantsDelhi CapitalsDavid WarnerAnrich NortjeMarcus StoinisLSG vs DCLSG vs DC Predicted 11
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Pat Cummins scores fastest fifty vs MI, KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan goes ‘Wow, PAT DIYE CHAKKE’

Must Watch

PT1M53S

Zee Top 10: When will the crisis in Sri Lanka end?