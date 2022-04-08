IPL 2022: Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri calls youngster Shubman Gill as 'one of the finest talents in world cricket', someone who makes scoring run look easy once he's settled with his wide range of shots.

The 22-year-old is currently playing for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL. Morever, he's using the ongoing tournament as an oppurtunity to confirm a spot in Indian team for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Australia.

Speaking on the talented right-hander batsman, Ravi Shastri said on Star Sports' Cricket Live, "Gill is one of the finest talents in the country and in world cricket, to be honest. If he gets going, he can score big. He makes it (batting) look easy when he's set."

Want to hug each and every Gill fans cause im one of them @ShubmanGill you are the only active cricketer i feel my heart in pic.twitter.com/N415hb4a3I — Kausik (Gautian) (@kousiks34307769) April 7, 2022

"He's got the punch, he's got the time, and he's got the power to clear the ground. He's just made for this format of the game. It's just his shot selection, his rotation of the strike which helps him take the pressure away," he added.

"He's the guy who's capable of putting bad balls away. Very good on the short ball and the short-arm jab, Early stages in the tournament, good batting tracks, you get to your highest score, you're playing for a new franchisee, it can only boost your confidence," Shastri said.

Gill has been impressive with his batting so far in the ongoing IPL and looks set to play a few influential knocks in the upcoming games.