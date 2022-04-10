हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dhanashree Verma

IPL 2022: Ahead of RR vs LSG match, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma dances on Balle Ni Balle - WATCH

Rajasthan Royals are blowing hot and cold in IPL 2022 so far and against Lucknow Super Giants they have an uphill task to overcome as the KL Rahul-led side is on a winning spree. 

IPL 2022: Ahead of RR vs LSG match, Yuzvendra Chahal&#039;s wife Dhanashree Verma dances on Balle Ni Balle - WATCH
Source: Twitter

Rajasthan Royals are blowing hot and cold in IPL 2022 so far and against Lucknow Super Giants they have an uphill task to overcome as the KL Rahul-led side is on a winning spree. 

One man on whom all eyes will be on is Yuzvendra Chahal. He is some form at the moment with 7 wickets in 3 games with a remarkable economy of 5.25. 

Chahal recently came up with a revelation that he faced a near-death experience in IPL 2013 when two former MI players hung him from the balcony of the 15th floor room in a hotel. 

After he revealed this story, his wife Dhanashree posted a picture with him and wrote that she will always be by his side. 

She wrote: "You’ve always respected & supported my career by treating it as equal and as important as yours. So let it be any bio bubble or any match, il always be there with my 100% genuine support."

A day ahead of RR's game vs LSG, Dhanashree dropped an amazing dance video with another choreographer Melvin Louis. 

Check below: 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dhanashree VermaYuzvendra ChahalDhanashree Verma Instagram post for Yuzvendra ChahalRR vs LSG IPL 2022RR vs LSG Yuzvendra Chahal
Next
Story

IPL 2022: RCB take a DIG at umpire after Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal vs MI

Must Watch

PT1M44S

Pakistan Political Crisis: Shahbaz Sharif declared as PM candidate