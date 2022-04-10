Rajasthan Royals are blowing hot and cold in IPL 2022 so far and against Lucknow Super Giants they have an uphill task to overcome as the KL Rahul-led side is on a winning spree.

One man on whom all eyes will be on is Yuzvendra Chahal. He is some form at the moment with 7 wickets in 3 games with a remarkable economy of 5.25.

Chahal recently came up with a revelation that he faced a near-death experience in IPL 2013 when two former MI players hung him from the balcony of the 15th floor room in a hotel.

After he revealed this story, his wife Dhanashree posted a picture with him and wrote that she will always be by his side.

She wrote: "You’ve always respected & supported my career by treating it as equal and as important as yours. So let it be any bio bubble or any match, il always be there with my 100% genuine support."

A day ahead of RR's game vs LSG, Dhanashree dropped an amazing dance video with another choreographer Melvin Louis.

Check below: